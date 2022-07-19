Audio: Ameren Missouri says more customers may qualify for help paying utility bills

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Ameren Missouri says it’s offering a million dollars to help its struggling customers pay overdue balances.

The company says it has added the money to its Clean Slate fund, which helps eligible moderate-income customers clear their past-due balances and start fresh.

Ameren Missouri’s manager of customer advocacy, Page Selby, says the cost of energy has increased, and the program is designed to soften the blow for some of its million-plus Missouri customers.

If you’re one of Ameren Missouri’s more than a million customers and need help, contact the company.