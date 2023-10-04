Audio: Chillicothe EAA Chapter 944 announces 28th Annual Fly-In/Drive-In Pancake Breakfast

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 944 of Chillicothe will hold the 28th Annual Fly-In/Drive-In Pancake Breakfast and Young Eagle Flights October 7th. The event will be at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport.

Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, and biscuits and gravy will be served from 7 o’clock to 10:30. Breakfast will cost $7 for adults and $4 for youth ages six to 12. It will be free for children five and younger.

Opening ceremonies will start at 8 o’clock. Chillicothe Airport Manager Toby Calivere says there will be a flag raising, the National Anthem, and a flyover by the Air National Guard.

Young Eagle Flights will be offered from 8 o’clock to noon, weather permitting, for youth eight to 17 years old. A parent or legal guardian must be present.

Calivere says local pilots will donate their time to get children interested in aviation. The Young Eagle Flights are also usually the children’s first time being in an aircraft.

The flights make a trip around Chillicothe.

Chillicothe EAA Chapter Treasurer Cathie Hamilton notes the chapter has given more than 3,000 Young Eagle Flights.

Hamburgers, pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, and drinks will be sold for lunch at the Chillicothe Airport October 7th from 11 to 1 o’clock.

Calivere says the police and fire departments will be at the event as well as the Chillicothe Tourism Board, towing companies with a flag displayed, the National Guard, and LifeFlight Eagle, if available.

He comments that planes come from different places for the fly-in.

Attendees can bring lawn chairs and watch the planes.

Money raised from the Fly-In/Drive-In will support multiple activities for the Chillicothe EAA Chapter. Hamilton says funds will go toward sending children to academies in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

She notes the chapter has sent about 25 youth in the past.

Hamilton reports the chapter offers the EAA Advance Air Academy Scholarship for mature students to become immersed in the flight world.

The chapter also offers Learn to Fly Scholarships. About 25 to 30 of those scholarships that the chapter has offered have been accepted. Hamilton says those individuals follow different paths.

Hamilton announces Hudson Corzette of Chillicothe applied for and received the Ray Learn to Fly Scholarship from Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

The Chillicothe EAA Chapter meets the second Sunday of each month at 2 o’clock, except in May for a Friday night picnic and for a Christmas dinner.

Donations made to the organization are tax deductible. They can be sent to Treasurer Cathie Hamilton at 510 East 11th Street in Chillicothe or to the airport.

