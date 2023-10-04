Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Spickard man

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of a Spickard man on October 3 for a capias warrant related to a probation violation. Thirty-three-year-old Charles Lee Duncan faced original charges of third-degree felony assault, resisting or interfering with a felony arrest, and first-degree misdemeanor trespass.

Bond was set at $10,000, cash only. He is scheduled to appear in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on October 12.

Court documents accuse Duncan of causing physical injury to Thomas Chrisman in July 2022 by striking him in the head with a metal pole. Duncan allegedly threatened violence, stating he would kill Deputy Caleb Ireland during the deputy’s attempt to arrest him. He is also accused of unlawfully entering a property at 511 Pine Street in Spickard.

