Mayor and City Council to tour airport ahead of Chillicothe’s breakfast fly-in event

Local News October 4, 2023October 4, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Fly-in breakfast news graphic
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More
0 Shares

The Mayor of Chillicothe and City Council members will gather at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 4, 2023, for a site inspection and tour. The inspection comes as the city prepares for its 28th Annual Fly-in/Drive-in Pancake Breakfast scheduled for Saturday.

The much-anticipated event, set for October 7, will run from 7:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. It has become a tradition for the residents of Chillicothe and visitors alike. The gathering allows aviation enthusiasts to stop in and enjoy a hearty pancake breakfast, while also taking in the sights and sounds of the airport.

Young Eagle Flights will also be available on the day of the event.  Interested individuals may pre-register for the flights at this link on the Young Eagles website.

The city’s proactive approach to ensuring the site’s readiness underscores the importance of this event in the community’s annual calendar.

Chiillicothe fly in poster 2023

 

Post Views: 4
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More
0 Shares

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.