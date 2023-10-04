Mayor and City Council to tour airport ahead of Chillicothe’s breakfast fly-in event

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Mayor of Chillicothe and City Council members will gather at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 4, 2023, for a site inspection and tour. The inspection comes as the city prepares for its 28th Annual Fly-in/Drive-in Pancake Breakfast scheduled for Saturday.

The much-anticipated event, set for October 7, will run from 7:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. It has become a tradition for the residents of Chillicothe and visitors alike. The gathering allows aviation enthusiasts to stop in and enjoy a hearty pancake breakfast, while also taking in the sights and sounds of the airport.



Young Eagle Flights will also be available on the day of the event. Interested individuals may pre-register for the flights at this link on the Young Eagles website.

The city’s proactive approach to ensuring the site’s readiness underscores the importance of this event in the community’s annual calendar.

