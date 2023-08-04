Audio: Bright Futures Trenton replaces “Backpack Buddies” with “Food Pals” program

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Bright Futures Trenton will start a new program this school year to provide food for Grundy County preschool through 12th-grade students. ‘Food Pals’ will replace ‘Backpack Buddies’.

Kayla Graham, the spokesperson for Food Pals, says Backpack Buddies was great, but it was limited. It only served kindergarten through sixth-grade students.

Recipients of Food Pals will receive a monthly supplement instead of weekly. Graham says it will usually be the third Thursday of the month, starting next month.

Participating families in the Trenton R-9 School District can pick up their distributions at the former Moore’s Farm Supply Building on East 17th Street in Trenton. Graham notes one pick-up time will be in the morning and another will be in the afternoon or evening.

She reports a representative from each of the other Grundy County school districts will pick up food and take it to his or her respective school to distribute. Distributions will rely on volunteers.

Graham says packing will likely take place the Wednesday before distribution.

Spokesperson Taylor Ormsby mentions that Bright Futures has a partnership with the Community Food Pantry of Grundy County for Food Pals. The food pantry will continue with its other distributions, including food for adults.

Students have to qualify for free and reduced meals to qualify for Food Pals. Families have to fill out a free and reduced meal application, and a Trenton R-9 counselor will contact families in that district if it is determined they qualify. They can then fill out a Food Pals application.

Application help will be provided for Trenton R-9 students at Trenton High School on August 10th from noon to 6 p.m. as part of the Bright Futures Trenton Back to School Event.

Graham notes she has prepared packages with applications and information about Food Pals and will allow each of the other Grundy County school districts to handle its own applications. She explains each district will notify Bright Futures Trenton of who qualifies, and Bright Futures will serve as many students as it can.

The goal is to serve more than 150 students. Graham says the number of students served in each district will be based on enrollment. Students will be kept anonymous.

Food Pals is meant to provide a variety of food.

Graham says the goal is to raise $30,000 for Food Pals. Bright Futures has budgeted $200 per student for the school year.

Spokesperson Cara McClellan says monetary donations can be mailed to Post Office Box 593 in Trenton or made through a PayPal link on the Bright Futures Trenton Facebook page. Checks should have a note on the memo line if it is for Food Pals.

McClellan comments that any amount of money is appreciated to accomplish goals with any Bright Futures Trenton program.

McClellan says the five banks in Trenton are drop-off locations for Food Pals items. Cards are available there that list desired items.

She notes Java and Hooch is also hosting a drive. Those who donate there will be entered for a drawing for a summer fun basket, and they will receive $1 off their drink.

Ormsby says Bright Futures will be at some sports events this fall to collect food and monetary donations in exchange for a gate fee.

Graham says anyone who wants to hold a fundraiser, campaign, or drive for Food Pals should call or text her at 660-359-7556.

Bright Futures is also looking for grant opportunities to fulfill fundraising goals. Anyone who knows of a grant opportunity is asked to call McClellan at 660-359-1301.

More information can be found on the Bright Futures Trenton Facebook page.”

Related