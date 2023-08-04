Distracted driving leads to rollover accident on Highway 169

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An accident that occurred on Highway 169, four miles north of St. Joseph, found a 2012 Ford Fusion overturned on the side of the road. The crash took place at 12:25 AM on August 4, 2023, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, Christina M. Venable, 41, of King City, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Mosaic in St. Joseph by Andrew County EMS. The vehicle’s occupant, Taylor I. Corbin, 19, also of King City, sustained minor injuries and has chosen to seek his own medical treatment.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol report, provided by Trooper A.M. Mapel (1387), detailed that the crash occurred as the Ford Fusion was traveling southbound on Highway 169. Venable became distracted, causing the vehicle to veer off the right side of the roadway. The car skidded down an embankment and overturned, coming to rest on its passenger side facing southwest.

Neither Venable nor Corbin were using their seat belts at the time of the accident. The Ford Fusion sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Blue Knight.

Trooper Mapel was assisted at the scene by Corporal J.D. Farmer (390) and the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department.

The patrol accused Christina Venable of driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right half of the road involving a crash, no insurance, and no seat belt. She was released for medical treatment.

