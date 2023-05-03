Audio: Arts Alive to sponsor Missoula Children’s Theatre performance of Rapunzel

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Arts Alive will sponsor a Missoula Children’s Theatre performance of Rapunzel this summer.

An open group audition will be held at Trenton High School on August 7th from 8 to 10 am. Children who receive certain parts will be asked to stay for rehearsals until 12:15 pm.

Regular rehearsals will be on weekdays from 8 am to 12:15 pm. Public performances will be in the THS Performing Arts Center on August 12th at 3 and 5:30 pm.

Arts Alive Vice President Amy Guthrie says the Missoula Children’s Theatre has visited several area communities.

The cast will be made up of area children entering first through 12th grades. About 50 to 60 children will be cast.

Guthrie notes there will also be opportunities for assistant directors, particularly for middle school and high school students who want to help in the background.

She describes Missoula Children’s Theatre plays as taking on classic children’s theater stories.

Guthrie believes the performance of Rapunzel from August 7th through 12th will be a great opportunity for children to be exposed to instruction from theater professionals traveling the country.

Tickets for the Missoula Children’s Theatre performance on August 12th will be available later. Prices will also be announced later.

Guthrie says it takes money to put on this kind of performance, and she is grateful for sponsors who support Arts Alive and allow the group to bring these kinds of opportunities to Trenton.

She says Arts Alive’s mission is to bring arts to the area, so community members do not have to travel and go out of the way. Arts Alive also wants to cultivate Trenton as a place that enjoys and values art.

Anyone who would like to donate to the group or wants more information on the Missoula Children’s Theatre performance can contact Arts Alive on Facebook. Someone can also contact Arts Alive President Dan Maxey at 636-399-5371 or Amy Guthrie at 641-895-4842.

Related