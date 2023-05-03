Chillicothe Farmers Market season opens wiith whole hog roast this weekend

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A whole hog roast will be held on opening day for the Chillicothe Farmers Market season to help grow the farmers market. The hog roast and vendors will be on the west side of the Chillicothe Square on May 6th from 8 am to noon.

Market Master Clayton Vadnais says free-will donations will be accepted for pulled pork sandwiches, homemade coleslaw, and baked beans.

Products sold at the Chillicothe Farmers Market include fruits and vegetables, baked goods, flowers, honey, and eggs. Vendors can participate in the farmer’s market and set up to sell their products. They do not have to make prior arrangements, and there is no charge.

Vadnais encourages anyone wanting to sell food to ask the Livingston County Health Center for more information on laws regarding selling food.

The Chillicothe Farmers Market’s season usually runs until the first Saturday in October. Contact Vadnais for more information at 660-247-5786.

