Explore Chillicothe’s downtown murals and building history with “Walk Into History” event

The Livingston County Library and Main Street Chillicothe will explore Chillicothe’s downtown murals and building history.

“Walk Into History” will start at the Silver Moon Plaza on May 18th at 10 am. The tour is expected to last two hours. Participants can come and go as they need. Participants are asked to dress for the weather and wear comfortable walking shoes.

The event is free, but registration is requested to know how many to expect. Reservations will be accepted starting May 8th.

Reserve a spot for Walk Into History on May 18th by calling the Livingston County Library at 660-646-0547 or Main Street Chillicothe at 660-646-4071.

