Hy-Vee launches New “Hy-Vee Healthy You” subscription service

Hy-Vee announces the launch of Hy-Vee Healthy You, a new health and wellness subscription service designed by Hy-Vee dietitians to help individuals develop healthier lifestyles through personalized nutrition counseling, preventative health screenings, and more. The subscription service is available across Hy-Vee’s eight-state region to individuals 18 and older.

The Hy-Vee Healthy You subscription includes the following:

Two 30-minute appointments per month with a Hy-Vee dietitian to discuss strategies to achieve individuals’ health and wellness goals

Unlimited access to Short & Sweat fitness videos (40+ episodes available)

On-Demand Freezer Meal Workshops

Wellness classes focused on trending nutrition topics, as well as product recommendations and recipes to incorporate into customers’ routines

Nutrition programs such as Healthy Habits Menus, Balancing Your Blood Sugar, Weight Management, etc.

Free registrations on wellness challenges

Hy-Vee dietitian private chat portal

Two free health screenings per year (at participating locations)

The subscription service is available for only $99 a month, to register, visit this link.

Hy-Vee has employed a team of registered dietitians for over 20 years to share nutritional resources within our local communities. The team offers in-store as well as virtual dietitian services allowing customers to work with a dietitian in the comfort of their own homes. Also, select services are available in Spanish. The dietitian team also offers preventative health screenings for cholesterol, A1c, and more.

Hy-Vee offers more than 190 in-store HealthMarket departments, which feature organic and specialty items like gluten-free, dairy-free, and plant-based products to support specific lifestyles. In addition, Hy-Vee dietitians can offer customers store tours and product recommendations. Hy-Vee also has an e-commerce site, WholeLotta Good, which offers dietitian-approved food, vitamins, supplements, fitness equipment, and household products shipped right to your door.

To learn more about Hy-Vee’s dietitian events and services, search by location.

