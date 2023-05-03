Hy-Vee launches New “Hy-Vee Healthy You” subscription service

Hy-Vee announces the launch of Hy-Vee Healthy You, a new health and wellness subscription service designed by Hy-Vee dietitians to help individuals develop healthier lifestyles through personalized nutrition counseling, preventative health screenings, and more. The subscription service is available across Hy-Vee’s eight-state region to individuals 18 and older.
The Hy-Vee Healthy You subscription includes the following:
- Two 30-minute appointments per month with a Hy-Vee dietitian to discuss strategies to achieve individuals’ health and wellness goals
- Unlimited access to Short & Sweat fitness videos (40+ episodes available)
- On-Demand Freezer Meal Workshops
- Wellness classes focused on trending nutrition topics, as well as product recommendations and recipes to incorporate into customers’ routines
- Nutrition programs such as Healthy Habits Menus, Balancing Your Blood Sugar, Weight Management, etc.
- Free registrations on wellness challenges
- Hy-Vee dietitian private chat portal
- Two free health screenings per year (at participating locations)
The subscription service is available for only $99 a month, to register, visit this link.
Hy-Vee has employed a team of registered dietitians for over 20 years to share nutritional resources within our local communities. The team offers in-store as well as virtual dietitian services allowing customers to work with a dietitian in the comfort of their own homes. Also, select services are available in Spanish. The dietitian team also offers preventative health screenings for cholesterol, A1c, and more.
Hy-Vee offers more than 190 in-store HealthMarket departments, which feature organic and specialty items like gluten-free, dairy-free, and plant-based products to support specific lifestyles. In addition, Hy-Vee dietitians can offer customers store tours and product recommendations. Hy-Vee also has an e-commerce site, WholeLotta Good, which offers dietitian-approved food, vitamins, supplements, fitness equipment, and household products shipped right to your door.
To learn more about Hy-Vee’s dietitian events and services, search by location.