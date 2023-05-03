North Central Missouri College elects Student Senate leadership for 2023-2024; McCallon elected as next Student Senate President

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College elected President, Vice President, and Secretary of the student body for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Taking the President’s seat is Sawyer McCallon from King City, MO; Vice President is Maddi Michael from Gallatin, MO, and filling the Secretary role is Mary Copeland from Polo, MO. Additional officers will join the Senate executive team in the fall to allow incoming students to run for a seat as Treasurer, Historian, or Representative.

“Student Senate is an integral part of student leadership on campus,” said Dr. Kristen Alley, Vice President of Student Affairs. “They represent all NCMC students and, provide input, ideas, and lead initiatives for the entire student body. We congratulate the newly elected officers and look forward to working with this great group of student leaders in the upcoming academic year.”

“I’m looking forward to continuing the legacy of great Student Senate Presidents,” said Sawyer McCallon, Student Senate President. “I want students to feel welcome at NCMC and to be able to help them on their academic journey.”

Maddi Michael, Student Senate Vice President, said, “I’m excited to have representation from the Ag side on the officer team. I’m looking forward to getting Ag more involved in campus activities and to being a voice for all students.”

Mary Copeland, Student Senate Secretary, said, “I’m looking forward to being a part of the growth and change of NCMC and campus activities. As an athlete on the women’s basketball team, I want athletes to be more involved in Senate and campus activities. I’m excited about the opportunity and eager to be a part of it.”



The executive team and the rest of the Student Senate are involved in campus decisions regarding growth, development, and change. Sawyer will serve on Shared Governance with NCMC President Dr. Lenny Klaver and the Presidents of each staffing group, faculty, AMP, and classified staff. Shared Governance meets monthly to discuss progress, ideas, and ways to improve.

“Shared Governance is critical to our success at NCMC,” said Dr. Lenny Klaver, NCMC President. “Shared Governance allows the presidents to discuss progress from all angles. It’s great to hear input and ideas and receive counsel from the group. I look forward to working with Sawyer and the entire Student Senate executive team. I know their leadership and ideas will help govern and grow NCMC next year.”

Student Senate is the governing council for the NCMC student body and oversees student organizations and clubs. They represent the student population and provide regulation, change, and future planning input. Student Senate is advised by Donnie Hillerman, Housing Director/Men’s Baseball Coach, Lesli Collins, Campus Activities Director/Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach, and Dr. Kristen Alley, Vice President of Student Affairs.

