April 12th meeting results from the Newtown-Harris Board of Education

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education April 12th approved next school year’s calendar.

Superintendent Doctor Matt Copeland reported the first day for teachers will be August 15th, and the first day for students will be August 22nd. The last day of school for students will be May 17th, 2024, and the last day for teachers will be May 21st, 2024.

Copeland presented staff members with two calendar options, and the one approved was the calendar determined to be the favorite.

The board approved virtual coursework for Launch, Saint Joseph Virtual Academy, and Acellus PowerHomeSchool. It was noted the platforms provide students with greater flexibility and increased course offerings.

Copeland has talked with Grundy County R-5 and Princeton about partnerships and cooperatives for next school year and has worked with Grundy R-5 on an athletic coop agreement. The coop agreement is similar to last year, but it has an increased number of ball games at Newtown for Senior Night and Homecoming. Cross country and flags are planned to be added as activities, and the music and band partnership is planned to expand into next school year.

Newtown-Harris is finalizing summer school plans. Tentative plans include 12 days and being similar to last year. It would be from June 6th through 23rd. It would run five hours per day for four days per week for three weeks.

Certified staffing is a priority for the program. Finalized summer school options will be presented to the board in May.

A Missouri Propane Safety Commission inspector came this week and examined the district’s propane system, and no issues were cited. A formal evaluation will be presented in the next month. The inspector highlighted the district’s gas range in the kitchen as being a quality installation.

Copeland was working on a bid request to go to banks in the county. He plans to have results back by the next board meeting, so the board can approve and transition to the best institution for the district’s money.

Funds will be transitioned to the Missouri Capital Asset Advantage Treasury. The current liquid rate is 4.72%.

The Success Ready Network Collaborative Network Zone application has been finalized. It would allow Newtown-Harris to be considered for the Missouri Assessment Program and End of Course waiver being work on at the state level. The waiver would allow districts to plan assessments that would replace the current system while allowing greater flexibility in assessing students.

The ultimate goal is to work toward competency-based education through district standards. The Success Ready Network Collaborative provides training and resources for districts.

Newtown-Harris received an Immediate Response Services Grant for $23,555. The money can be dedicated to counseling and mental health concerns.

The district also received more than $8,000 of school nurse supplies from a Department of Health and Senior Services award. Copeland and Secretary Lori Tucker were to meet with someone from DHSS this week to plan the next steps and uses of the grant money.

The district applied for a Safety Grant up to $50,000 in safety enhancements. The money is earmarked for improved entry doors, access to those doors, and improved cameras for monitoring. Final approval is April 27th.

The district honored outgoing Board Member Jeanie Falkner for her service to the district. The board presented her with a Newtown-Harris sweatshirt as a gift.

Dustin Lewis was added as a new member to the board.

End-of-year dates were announced. They include EOC and MAP testing the first two weeks of May. A spring concert will be May 5th. An art gala and the seniors last day will be May 12th. Graduation is May 19th.

