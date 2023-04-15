MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of April 17, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of April 17-23.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region.

Atchison County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122-124) through May. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route C – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project from Route M to U.S. Route 71 (Nodaway County), April 19-27 (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route MM – Pothole patching, April 17-21

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching, April 19-20

Andrew County

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 to just south of Route O (Buchanan County) through late October 2023. An 11.6-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Business Route 71 – Roadside work from Route E to Pearl Street, April 18

Buchanan County

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 (Andrew County) to just south of Route O through late October 2023. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Concrete replacement under the Route 6 (Frederick Boulevard) Bridge from Gene Field Road to Route YY (Mitchell Avenue), north and southbound I-29 will be narrowed to one lane through July.

Guardrail night-time work, Sunday night through Friday morning, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River. Westbound is narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route 759 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River. The ramp from Route 759 to westbound U.S. Route 36 is closed through late May 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at both the south and north Bee Creek bridges through December. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route KK – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Puckett Slough Bridge, April 19-20 *3

I-29 – RAMP CLOSED for nighttime guardrail work from I-29 northbound to I-229 northbound, April 17-19, 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily.

I-29 – Permit work southbound from mile marker 49.6 to mile marker 51, April 18, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The road will be narrowed to one.

Caldwell County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Union Pacific railroad, approximately 2 miles east of Route 13, through mid-June 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Carroll County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Lost Creek Bridge, approximately 1 mile east of Route OO, through April 2023. (Contractor: Mera Excavation, LLC)

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects through June

S. Route 24 (Benton Street) over U.S. Route 65

The north and southbound U.S. Route 24/65 bridges over Old U.S. Highway 24/Outer Road 24 and the BNSF railroad, located just south of the Benton Street Bridge

Route OO – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the McCroskie Creek Bridge, April 20-21

Route EE – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the McCroskie Creek Bridge, April 20-21

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Fish Pond Creek Bridge, April 20-21

Chariton County

Route WW – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Van Dorsen Creek Bridge, 3 miles east of Marceline, through May 2023 (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route 129 – CLOSED for pavement repair at the Chariton River Bridge, 0.5 miles south of Route O near Salisbury, April 20-22

Daviess County

Route P – Pothole patching from Route KK to Route 6, April 18-19

Route K – Pothole patching from Route 6 to Route B, April 19-21

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement eastbound from Lakesite Road to Baker Road, April 17-21. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock.

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Bear Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in a replacement project scheduled to be a part of the September 2023 letting for contractor bids.

Route N – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 to Route M (Worth County), April 19-27 (Contractor: Herzog Contacting Corp.)

Route O – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the West Fork Grand River Bridge, April 18-19

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Evona Creek Bridge, April 17-18

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Turkey Creek Bridge, April 18-19

Route M – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Island Creek Bridge, April 18-19

Route N – CLOSED for pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to 270th Street, April 17-21, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Wolf Creek Bridge, between Routes 6 and WW, through early July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge, between Route WW and F, through early July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route U – Resurfacing project from Route F to Route 190 (Livingston County), April 17-18. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while the work zone is active. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route 139 – Resurfacing project from Route 6 at Humphreys to the Parsons Creek Bridge north of Route 6 (Linn County), April 17-21. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while the work zone is active. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Harrison County

Route F – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Panther Creek Bridge, April 17-18

Route 69 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Big Creek Overflow Bridge, April 17-18

Route 69 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Big Creek Bridge, April 17-18

Route M – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project, April 17-25 (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River near Rulo, Nebraska, to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue through November 2023. Temporary traffic signals and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Linn County

Route WW – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Van Dorsen Creek Bridge, 3 miles east of Marceline, through May 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route 139 – Resurfacing project from Route 6 (Grundy County) at Humphreys to the Parsons Creek Bridge north of Route 6, April 17-21. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while the work zone is active. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route CC – CLOSED to through traffic for pothole patching, April 17-20, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route 36 – Concrete replacement eastbound from Route 5 to Route F, April 17-20. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock.

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through July 2023. (Contractor: L.G. Barcus and Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Blackwell Creek, 1.2 miles east of Route 65 near Chillicothe, through June 2023. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane, in each direction with a 10-foot width restriction in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Route U – Resurfacing project from Route F (Grundy County) to Route 190, April 17-18. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while the work zone is active. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over the Nodaway River, near Quitman, through June 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route AB – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 230th Street to 220th Street, April 17

Route AB – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 46 to 250th Street, April 18

Route AB – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 240th Street to 250th Street, April 19-20

Route AB – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 230th Street to 220th Street, April 21

Route D – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project from Route KK to U.S. Route 71, April 17-18 (Contractor: Herzog Contacting Corp.)*4

Route C – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project from Route M (Atchison County) to U.S. Route 71, April 19-27 (Contractor: Herzog Contacting Corp.)

Putnam County

Route EE – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 to Route K, April 17-25. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while the work zone is active. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route BB – Resurfacing project from Route EE to Route K (Sullivan County), April 17-25. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while the work zone is active. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route F – Resurfacing project from Route 5 to Route 129 (Sullivan County), April 17-21. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while the work zone is active. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Sullivan County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, 8 miles northwest of Milan, through May 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route BB – Resurfacing project from Route EE (Putnam County) to Route K, April 17-25. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while the work zone is active. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Worth County

Route M – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project, April 17-25 (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route N – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 (Gentry County) to Route M, April 19-27 (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

