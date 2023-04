Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Macon resident was hurt when the pickup truck he was driving overturned on Highway 3 in Macon County.

Forty-two-year-old Brent Koch was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Macon with minor injuries.

The accident happened around noon on Saturday four miles north of Callao as the pickup was northbound on Highway 3 when it went off the right side of the road and overturned, demolishing the vehicle.

Koch was wearing a seat belt.

Related