Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests on Friday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of four men in the area on Friday and just after midnight early Saturday morning.

Twenty-seven-year-old Tyler Barnes of Stewartsville was arrested in DeKalb County on April 14th in the afternoon. He was accused of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, exceeding the posted speed limit, and the misdemeanor of resisting arrest by fleeing. Barnes was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Forty-year-old Jacob McCaughey of Milan was arrested in Sullivan County on Friday night of April 14th. He was accused of felony failure to register as a sexual offender and not wearing a seat belt. McCaughey was taken to the Sullivan County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Forty-one-year-old Marco Villeda Martinez of Glendale Heights, Illinois was arrested in Harrison County on Friday night of April 14th. He was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and exceeding the posted speed limit by going 93 miles per hour in a 70 zone. He was also accused of failing to drive within the right lane and driving on the right half of the road. Villeda Martinez was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 12-hour hold.

The Patrol also arrested 39-year-old Jake Miller of Kirksville in Adair County on April 15th just after midnight. He was accused of driving while intoxicated as a habitual offender, driving while revoked, and resisting arrest. Miller was taken to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office on a 12-hour hold.

