Brunswick man partially ejected when big rig crashes near Salisbury

A Brunswick man sustained serious injuries when he was partially ejected from a Kenworth tractor-trailer near Salisbury on Friday morning, April 14th.

An air ambulance took 30-year-old Johnathon Kuntz to University Hospital in Columbia.

The truck traveled east on Route WW and reportedly attempted to pass a construction area. The vehicle ran off the left side of the road six miles south of Salisbury, overturned, and partially ejected the driver.

The truck was totaled and Kuntz was wearing a seat belt during the crash.

Assistance was provided by the Chariton County Sheriff’s Department.

