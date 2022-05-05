Altamont man facing a multitude of charges after sexually assaulting girlfriend

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An Altamont man faces felony charges after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend multiple times at their residence in Altamont on May 1st and 2nd.

Twenty-six-year-old Roezunsky Eljin Rosenau has been charged with three counts of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy as well as two counts each of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He also has been charged with one count each of second-degree domestic assault and third-degree domestic assault. Bond was denied.

A probable cause statement accuses Rosenau of consuming methamphetamine and then physically and sexually assaulting the woman multiple times. The woman had her injuries assessed and documented at the Liberty Hospital on May 3, 2022.

Two children were present in the home during the alleged events.

The probable cause statement notes Rosenau has a criminal history and is on probation for terroristic threats.