Car strikes deer on Route J sending Altamont woman to hospital

The Highway Patrol reports an Altamont woman sustained minor injuries as the result of a car hitting a deer two miles north of Kidder on Thursday, May 5.

An ambulance transported the passenger, 24-year-old Heather Ragle, to Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the driver, 29-year-old Tyler Kasney of Altamont.

The car traveled south on Route J before striking the deer that entered the road and coming to a controlled stop.

The vehicle received moderate damage and both the driver and passenger did not wear seat belts.