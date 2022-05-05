Obituary & Services: Helen Catherine Willard

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Helen Catherine Willard, age 97, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at her residence.

Helen was born the daughter of John and Mary Cleopha (Thompson) Catron on November 25, 1924, in Breckenridge, Missouri. She was a 1942 graduate of Hamilton High School. Helen was united in marriage to Delbert Willard on September 11, 1943, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on August 3, 1995. She worked for Lambert Glove Factory for over 40 years. She then worked as the plant manager for Midwest Quality Gloves for 14 years. She was a member of St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Helen loved gardening, fishing, reading, and attending the farmer’s market. She was an avid quilter.

Survivors include one son, John Willard and wife Mary D. of Des Moines, Iowa; three grandchildren, Julie McKeever, Laura VerHuel, and Wendy Cook and husband T.J.; six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Dorothy Raney of Chillicothe, Missouri; one sister-in-law, Albyrta “Bert” Catron of Hamilton, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Delbert; one son, Delbert Willard, Jr.; three sisters, Grace Smith, Mary Jensen, and Frances Catron; one infant sister; and one brother, John Catron.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. A Parish Rosary will be held at the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. A celebration of life will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at St. Columban Catholic Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Columban Catholic Cemetery and/or Grand River Multi-Purpose Center and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.