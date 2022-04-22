Albany woman injured in crash on Highway 136

Local News April 22, 2022 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
An Albany woman received serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident on Thursday afternoon.

Fifty-seven-year-old Cindy Lynch was taken by an ambulance to Mosiac Health care in Albany.

The pickup truck was eastbound when it went off Highway 136, traveled off the south side, and struck a tree.

The vehicle was demolished in the wreck at 3:50 Thursday and the trooper’s report indicated she was not using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Gentry County Sheriff’s Department and Gentry County First Responders.

