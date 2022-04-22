Audio: Billion dollar tax credit for Missourians passes House and now heads to the Senate

State News April 22, 2022April 22, 2022 KTTN News
Tax Credits News Graphic
You may be getting a tax credit from the state of Missouri.

Joey Parker has details on a measure that passed the Missouri House on Thursday and moved to the Senate.

 

 

If passed in the upper chamber, individual Missouri taxpayers would get a $500 credit and married couples one thousand. Nearly 9000 residents would not qualify because they have no tax liability or do not make enough money.

Representative Doug Clemens, a St. Louis County Democrat, says he’s confused as to why the state calls nearly two billion extra dollars a surplus.

