Audio: Billion dollar tax credit for Missourians passes House and now heads to the Senate

You may be getting a tax credit from the state of Missouri.

Joey Parker has details on a measure that passed the Missouri House on Thursday and moved to the Senate.

If passed in the upper chamber, individual Missouri taxpayers would get a $500 credit and married couples one thousand. Nearly 9000 residents would not qualify because they have no tax liability or do not make enough money.

Representative Doug Clemens, a St. Louis County Democrat, says he’s confused as to why the state calls nearly two billion extra dollars a surplus.