Audio: Once again, Missouri budget includes effort to ban Medicaid reimbursements to Planned Parenthood

State News April 22, 2022April 22, 2022 KTTN News
Planned Parenthood
The Missouri Senate will get to work next week on the state budget. The current plan would ban Medicaid reimbursements to abortion clinics or any affiliate.

State Senator Lauren Arthur, a Democrat from Kansas City, says Planned Parenthood provides a variety of healthcare services, including preventative care. She says the GOP effort does not belong in the budget.

 

 

There are Planned Parenthood clinics across Missouri but only one provides abortions – and public funding cannot be used on abortions anyway. The Senate Appropriations Committee has kept that language in the proposal.

Arthur citing the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary says each person has the right to choose a healthcare provider.

 

 

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman, Dan Hegeman disagrees with Arthur and has kept that language in the proposal.

