Democrat censured by Missouri House after ethics investigation threatens lawsuit

(Missouri Independent) – Democratic state Rep. Wiley Price is threatening to sue the Missouri House over a $22,000 penalty incurred as part of his censure last year for allegedly lying about a sexual encounter with an intern and retaliating against the House employee who reported it.
In a Feb. 15 letter to the House clerk — obtained by The Independent as part of a request under Missouri’s Sunshine Law — an attorney retained by Price said he was planning to file a lawsuit challenging the $22,492 penalty and the legality of $500 being deducted out of his paychecks to cover the cost.
Richard Callahan, a former judge and U.S. attorney handling Price’s case, contends the House changed its rules to retroactively allow it to fine Price as part of his censure.
“In this instance, while the Missouri Constitution explicitly gives the House the authority to make its own rules, that doesn’t necessarily mean the House then has the authority to break its own rules,” Callahan, who is handling the case pro bono, said in an email to The Independent.
In his letter to the House clerk, Callahan said he was reaching out “before filing our lawsuit to explore if there is any appetite on the part of the House to attempt to settle this matter without litigation.” In a follow-up email to House General Counsel Bryan Scheiderer, Callahan said the matter could be settled by having “the deductions stopped and Rep. Price foregoing his claim to a return of the money already collected.”
Scheiderer responded to Callahan’s inquiry by sharing documents he said support the House’s authority to withhold pay from a lawmaker, as well as audio of Price saying he would “accept the censure” during the January 2021 House debate on the issue.
He later told Callahan the payroll deduction would stop once Price paid the balance due.
The deputy commissioner of the Office of Administration, the agency that handles payroll for state government, wrote to Callahan denying that it acted improperly by withholding money from Price’s check.
No lawsuit has been filed. Callahan says a final decision on whether to file will not be made until after the legislative session, which ends May 13.
Jason Hancock has been writing about Missouri since 2011, most recently as lead political reporter for The Kansas City Star. He has spent nearly two decades covering politics and policy for news organizations across the Midwest and has a track record of exposing government wrongdoing and holding elected officials accountable.