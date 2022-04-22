Man from Green Castle injured in crash west of Novinger

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A resident of Green Castle was injured Thursday afternoon in a crash one mile west of Novinger.

Twenty-six-year-old Steven Prough received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

Prough was westbound on Highway 6 when he slowed to turn south onto Route K when his car was struck in the rear by a pickup driven by a 16-year-old boy from Kirksville.

Both drivers were using seat belts, the car was demolished and the pickup received moderate damage.

Assistance was provided by the Adair County Sheriff’s Department and the Kirksville Fire Department.