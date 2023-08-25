85 properties up for grabs after back taxes paid on several Grundy County properties ahead of tax sale

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Back taxes have been paid on several properties that were previously set to be offered at the Grundy County delinquent tax sale. As of 10:45 a.m. on the morning of August 25, 85 properties remained on the list to be sold at the Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton on August 28 at 10 a.m.

Of the properties, 35 were located in Madison Township and Leisure Lake, 12 in Franklin Township, seven in Trenton Township, four in Liberty Township, and one in Wilson Township. Additionally, 26 properties were listed after the third tax sale.

Anyone interested in bidding at the tax sale is encouraged to visit the Collector-Treasurer’s Office in the courthouse on August 25 or the morning of August 28 before the sale. There, they can sign up and receive a bidding number. Information will also be collected in advance, including the potential bidder’s name, address, and phone number.

