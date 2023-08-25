Chillicothe City Council to hold tax hearing at meeting on Monday

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council will hold a public property tax hearing at its meeting next week. The council will meet at the Chillicothe City Hall on August 28th at 5:30.

The proposed tax rate for 2023 totals $.8779 per $100 of assessed valuation. That includes $.6852 for the general fund and $.1927 for the park fund.

Other items on the agenda include an ordinance declaring the results of the August 8th election involving the three percent sales tax on adult-use marijuana within the city, reappointments to the Saint Luke’s Hospital of Chillicothe Board of Directors, and an appointment of a Second Ward council member.

The agenda for August 28th’s Chillicothe City Council meeting also includes a closed session for employee matters.

