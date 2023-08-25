Hundley-Whaley Extension and Education Center to host “Farm, Field, and Family Day”

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The University of Missouri Hundley-Whaley Extension and Education Center will host a Farm, Field, and Family Day from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, in Albany. The event is free and open to the public.

A Farmers and Makers Market will be open during registration, which starts at 4 p.m. The program will begin at 5 p.m. Topics to be presented by MU Extension specialists and others include native warm-season grasses and legumes, herbicide resistance in northwestern Missouri, drone agricultural applications, soybean maturity group selection guidelines, tar spot, other fungal diseases, and turf management.

Attendees can participate in an agronomic wagon tour, a forage crops walking tour, and/or workshops discussing turf management and the requirements for running a small farm business. These activities will be part of the 20-year celebration of Annie’s Project. Attendees can also spend one-on-one time with extension and industry specialists at their booths or participate in an indoor mini-health fair.

“We have a lot going on this year!” said Jennifer Miller, Hundley-Whaley director. “Past field day feedback has shown that people want more time with the speakers, and this field day has been designed to allow that.”

In addition to agronomic research and demonstrations, Hundley-Whaley is also home to forage research and education, nutrition and health education, 4-H, and a newly added community health specialist. “We are trying to embrace all our specialties in a farm, family, and field day,” said Miller.

MU Extension will have booths and demonstrations in the pavilion throughout the event. Subjects will include estate planning, black vulture management, tai chi, food preservation, managing stress on the farm, the USDA’s Farm Service Agency, MFA, and 4-H.

Miller said the extension specialists at the booths serve northwestern Missouri and are the faculty local farmers and community members can turn to with their questions. “It is a great opportunity to meet them,” she said.

A meal at 7 p.m. will be catered by Hughes Bar X and Gentry County Cattlemen, with assistance from the Albany FFA Chapter.

For more information, including directions and a downloadable flyer and brochure, visit this link.

Sponsors of this year’s Farm, Field, and Family Day include the Missouri Farm Bureau, the Missouri Soybean Association, the Albany Chamber of Commerce, Premier Ag, Hall Bottom Seed, Corteva Agriscience, MFA, Seedway, and United Electric.

