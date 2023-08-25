Polo R-7 Board of Education fires principal Jonathan Pickrell

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Polo R-7 Board of Education voted in a closed session on Aug. 24 to terminate the principal for grades seven through 12. The board terminated Jonathan Pickrell from all positions he held within the district.

A written statement from the district says the decision is a confidential personnel matter. Under board policy and law, the district cannot share specific details.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office confirms it is investigating claims made against Pickrell. Deputies have not released the nature of the claims or who may be involved.

In regards to all of the calls we have received regarding the Polo Missouri School, the investigation is ongoing at this time. We are speaking diligently to everyone before any comments or statements will be put out as we would like to protect everyone involved.

The district reports that it takes seriously any allegations related to the safety and welfare of its staff, students, and patrons. When allegations arise that may constitute violations of board policy or law, Polo R-7 consults with its legal counsel and any necessary outside agencies to investigate and address the allegations in accordance with legally required procedures.

The district encourages staff members, students, and patrons who have concerns that board policy or law may have been violated to contact the district administration so that concerns can be investigated.

A statement on the Polo School District website says it is providing additional mental health services to students and staff who feel like they need support during the investigation and transition at the high school.

