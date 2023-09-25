6 and 10-year-old boys, 15-year-old girl injured in UTV crash northeast of Mooresville

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

An accident occurred near Mooresville on LIV 419, approximately four miles northeast of the town, leaving three juveniles with serious injuries. The incident took place on September 24, 2023, at around 2:39 p.m.

The accident involved a 2016 Polaris Ranger, which was headed northbound on LIV 419. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the vehicle began to slide on the gravel road. In an attempt to regain control, the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to veer off the east side of the roadway. The Polaris Ranger then partially returned to the road before overturning and finally coming to rest on its passenger side, facing southeast.

The driver, a 14-year-old girl from Hamilton, Missouri, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, but was not injured. The vehicle sustained total damage and was later towed from the scene by the owner.

Among the injured were a 6-year-old boy, and a 10-year-old boy, both from Cameron, Missouri, and a 15-year-old girl from Hamilton, Missouri. None of the occupants were wearing seat belts. All three juveniles were transported by Livingston County Ambulance to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe for treatment of serious injuries.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol at the scene.

(Photo courtesy Livingston County Sheriff)

