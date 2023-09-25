Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Sunday, September 24, 2023

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Throughout the day, officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, and paper service, and pursued various investigations.

In total, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 39 calls for service on September 24, 2023.

12:17 a.m. – Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E. Business 36 upon receiving a report of an elderly man asleep in his car. They awakened the individual and escorted him home to ensure his safety.

2:50 a.m. – In collaboration with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), officers assisted in locating a family member of a car crash victim in the 1600 block of Springhill.

5:36 a.m. – A commercial alarm was triggered in the 1000 block of Washington. Officers determined it was accidentally set off by an employee.

8:11 a.m. – Officers addressed an improperly parked vehicle in the 400 block of Washington.

12:56 p.m. – A property dispute was reported in the 1300 block of Walnut Street. Officers informed the involved parties that it was a civil matter.

1:02 p.m. – Drug paraphernalia was recovered near storage units on Jackson Street. The investigation is ongoing to determine its owner.

1:54 p.m. – A roaming dog was captured in the 1000 block of Jackson Street. The Animal Control Officer (ACO) will work to identify its owner.

4:34 p.m. – A traffic cone, seemingly placed with mischievous intent, was removed from the railroad tracks on Jackson Street.

6:45 p.m. – Officers were called to the 200 block of Park Lane for an individual experiencing a mental health crisis. They successfully calmed the person and ensured their safety.

10:26 p.m. – An alarm was reported in the 1200 block of Washington. Officers confirmed the building’s security.

