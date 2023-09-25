Three vehicles damaged, one person injured in crash north of Chillicothe

September 25, 2023
A three-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 65, approximately four miles north of Chillicothe, on September 24, 2023, at 6:13 p.m., according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident involved a 2008 Lincoln MKX driven by a 17-year-old juvenile from Chula, Missouri, a 2006 Ford Taurus driven by Tiffany D. Luetticke, 49, of Chillicothe, Missouri, and a 2013 Nissan Titan driven by Wanda S. Robbins, 70, also of Chillicothe, Missouri.

The Lincoln MKX and the Ford Taurus were both traveling northbound on Highway 65. The Ford Taurus, driven by Luetticke, was stopped in the roadway attempting to turn westbound when it was rear-ended by the Lincoln MKX. The impact caused the Ford Taurus to cross the center of the roadway, where it collided with the southbound Nissan Titan on the driver’s side. Following the collision, the Nissan Titan veered off the west side of the highway. Both the Lincoln MKX and the Ford Taurus came to a halt in the northbound lane of Highway 65, while the Nissan Titan settled on its wheels off the west side of the highway, facing northeast.

Of the individuals involved, Tiffany D. Luetticke sustained moderate injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. Luetticke was subsequently transported by private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe for treatment.

The 17-year-old driver of the Lincoln MKX and Wanda S. Robbins, the driver of the Nissan Titan, were both wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.

All three vehicles sustained significant damage. The Lincoln MKX and the Nissan Titan both had extensive damage, while the Ford Taurus was totaled. All vehicles were towed from the scene by Gabrielson’s Towing of Chillicothe.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol at the scene of the crash.

Trooper K.J. Cool of the Missouri State Highway Patrol was the investigating officer at the scene of the crash.

