2nd District House of Representatives candidates, Mazzie Boyd and Lois Pontius, on why they are running for office

KTTN separately interviewed the two candidates for the new 2nd House District seat with neither candidate hearing the responses of the other.

The winner in the general election next Tuesday will represent five counties as of 2023. Those five counties include Caldwell, Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, and Worth counties.

Both candidates were asked why they are running for the seat in the Missouri House of Representatives.

Here’s Democrat Lois Pontius of Ridgeway:

Here’s Republican Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton:

Boyd won the Republican nomination in the August Primary Election defeating Randy Railsback. Pontius was unopposed in the Democratic party.

The general election is on November 8th.