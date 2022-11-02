Santa to visit Grundy County Museum on November 5

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Santa will visit the Grundy County Museum in Trenton on November 5, 2022. The main floor of the museum will be open to the public from 1 to 4 pm.

Those visiting Santa are encouraged to bring their cameras for pictures with Santa, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, a rocking horse, a nativity scene, and a Saint Nicholas Square display.

The Saint Nicholas Square display was donated to the museum in memory of Dean and Pam Sager. The Sager family set up the display. Cathie Smith, Barb Spencer, and Tom Stickler decorated the rest of the main floor of the Grundy County Museum for November 5th’s event.