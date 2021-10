Trenton High School Principal Kasey Bailey was chosen on October 22, 2021, as Administrator of the Year for the Missouri Association of Student Councils for the Northwest Region.

Trenton High School Student Council Advisor Brenda Thorne reports Bailey was chosen based on letters of recommendation for the support he has shown for special education staff and the growth of the special needs students in his building.

Bailey was nominated by the THS Student Council a few weeks ago.