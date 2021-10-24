4-year-old Trenton boy injured in Spickard crash

A four-year-old Trenton boy was hurt when the car he was a passenger in was hit by a truck in Spickard.

The boy was taken by private vehicle to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton with moderate injuries. The driver of the car, 28-year old Samantha Lynch of Trenton, and the driver of the Peterbilt truck, 52-year old Paul England of Marshall, were not reported hurt.

The crash happened late Friday afternoon on Highway 65 at Route C in Spickard as Ms. Lynch was attempting to make a left turn onto Route C from Highway 65. The car she was driving was hit in the rear passenger side by the truck as the truck was attempting to pass an unknown vehicle at the time. The car driven by Lynch began to spin and hit a street sign. The truck came to a controlled stop.

The car was demolished and damage to the truck was minor. All three occupants were wearing seat belts.