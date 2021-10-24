Crash in Braymer injures one driver

A Braymer woman sustained injuries when one car hit another near Second Street and Route A in Braymer the afternoon of October 22.

Emergency medical services took 50-year-old Tammy Claerhout to the Hedrick Medical Center with minor injuries. No injuries were reported for the other driver, 35-year-old Michael Minnick of Wheeling.

Minnick drove a car south on an alley, and Claerhout’s car went west on another alley. The front of Minnick’s car reportedly struck the front of the other car, and the vehicles came to rest on their wheels in the intersection of the alleys.

Claerhout’s car was totaled, and the other car received minor damage. Both drivers wore seat belts.

The Caldwell County County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.