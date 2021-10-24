Chillicothe Area Arts Council to host “Musical Weekend”

The Chillicothe Area Arts Council will hold a Musical Weekend featuring national recording artists Doyle Dykes and Andy Leftwich on November 20 and 21.

Master classes with your choice of Dykes or Leftwich will be at the Chillicothe Comfort Inn and Suites on November 20 from 10 o’clock to noon. Two hours will cost $25. The classes are limited to 25 participants.

Doyle Dykes and Andy Leftwich will perform the Music of Christmas at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center on November 20 at 3 o’clock in the afternoon. The concert will be part of the Chillicothe Area Arts Council’s season. Tickets will cost $20 for adults or $10 for students in kindergarten through college. Season ticket holders will be admitted for free with their tickets.

Up Close with Doyle Dykes and Andy Leftwich will be in the fellowship hall of the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe on November 21. Doors will open at 5 o’clock that evening, and the music will begin at 6 o’clock. Appetizers will be served. Tickets cost $25 per person, or a table of six is $150.

Contact Chillicothe Area Arts Council Administrator Mary Lou VanDeventer for more information on the events at 660-646-1173.