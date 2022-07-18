Obituary & Services: Dusty Eugene Wilder

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Dusty Eugene Wilder, 66, Lineville, IA passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at a Des Moines, IA hospital.

He was born on September 25, 1955, in Corydon, Iowa the son of Darlene Wilder, and was raised by Ralph and Esther Wilder.

Dusty was a graduate of Lineville High School in 1973 and was a member of the Lineville Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his mother; his uncle, Carol Wilder, and a brother, Mitch Thomas.

Dusty is survived by his girlfriend, Angie Cooper, Lacona, IA; son, Colton Wilder; daughter, Amy Wilder, and grandson, Zach Wilder.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 22, at the Lineville Baptist Church, Lineville, IA under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Lineville, IA.