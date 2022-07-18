Grundy County Commission announces an employee promotion and an employee retirement

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An employee promotion has been announced by the Grundy County Commission.

Chris Ward has been named the Road and Bridge Supervisor for Grundy County. He’s been employed since 2015 with the department. Ward will succeed Martin Chapman as Road and Bridge Supervisor. Chapman is retiring but began employment with Grundy County, 19 years ago on April 30th of 2003. Grundy County will be advertising for a road and bridge employee. The commission says applicants with a Class A commercial driver’s license (CDL) are preferred. Training is available if needed.

Signature verification is the next step in the process for a potential vote in November regarding an Ambulance District for Grundy County. Signature petitions were submitted last Friday to the county clerk’s office. Commissioners met Monday morning with the group that handled the petition drive. Presiding Commissioner Phil Ray said the discussion involved ambulance districts including where to find information. Ray reported the University of Missouri Extension has a handbook regarding the formation of an ambulance district.

Commissioners Monday afternoon were to meet with NW Electric representatives on 911 site visits to towers at Mockingbird Hill and along Route J north of Galt.

The Grundy County Board of Equalization opened, then closed, Monday morning without any hearings. This board includes the three commissioners. No appointments were made for a hearing regarding the assessment letters received by taxpayers.