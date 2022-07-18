Captain Corey Schoeneberg to be promoted to the rank of major

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Captain Corey J. Schoeneberg, Troop F, will be promoted to the rank of major, and be designated bureau commander of the Administrative Services Bureau, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, MO. As bureau commander, he will have direct oversight of the Fleet & Facilities, Human Resources, and Training divisions, and serve as a member of the Patrol’s Command Staff.

Schoeneberg was appointed to the Patrol on July 1, 1996, as a member of the 72nd Recruit Class. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, his first assignment was to Troop B, Zone 2, Macon, and Shelby counties. On January 1, 2001, he transferred to Troop F, Zone 6, Moniteau, and Morgan counties. Schoeneberg was promoted to corporal and assigned to Zone 12, Gasconade, and Osage counties, on July 1, 2001. He was promoted to sergeant on November 13, 2005, and transferred to Zone 1, Cole, and Southern Callaway counties. On June 1, 2011, Schoeneberg was promoted to lieutenant and assigned to the Professional Standards Division, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, MO. He was promoted to captain on December 1, 2014, and named director of the same division. On July 1, 2018, he transferred to the Field Operations Bureau at General Headquarters where he served as an assistant bureau commander. He was named commanding officer of Troop F, Jefferson City, on May 1, 2019.

Major Schoeneberg was born in Jefferson City, MO. He graduated from California High School, in 1993. He holds a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, MO. He graduated from the 255th Session of the FBI National Academy Program at Quantico, VA, in 2014. He completed Police Leadership: The West Point Model Executive Level Course in 2019. Major Schoeneberg and his wife, Carey (Scott), have two children: Kathryn and Avery.