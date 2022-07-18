“Flower Show” to be in full bloom at North Central Missouri Fair

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A “Flower Show” will be held during the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton.

The Grand River Garden Club and Trenton HyVee present the annual event at the Rock Barn from August 4th to the 6th. Entries can be made at the registration table on Thursday morning, August 4th, from 8:30 to 10:30 am. Guidelines regarding entries can be picked up at KTTN, the Republican Times, and Jewett Norris Library. There s no entry fee.

Garden Club members and others help adult participants enter flower specimens and or arrangements, container-grown potted plants, or floral designs.

Connie Olmstead will assist the youth in designing an entry. HyVee will provide flowers and greenery to make a display that youth can enter in the flower show.

Entries will be released at noon Saturday, August 6th and participants then can receive their awards.

For more information about the “Flower Show” at the fair, contact Dorothy Taul, Trisha Wendt, or Venna Trump.