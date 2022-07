Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

This month’s meeting of the Trenton Utility Committee, which oversees Trenton Municipal Utilities, will be Tuesday evening, July 19, at 6 pm at Trenton City Hall.

The agenda includes a review of financial reports as well as reports from TMU department heads and the utility director.

The committee meeting also will be available via Zoom. Contact Trenton City Hall to get the zoom identification.