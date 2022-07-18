Daviess County Route 190 closed at the Union Pacific railroad bridge

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Contractors working with the Union Pacific railroad notified the Missouri Department of Transportation that a recent inspection revealed a broken beam on the bridge over Route 190 near Lock Springs in Daviess County, requiring the closure of the road.

Route 190 will remain closed around the clock until the beam can be repaired. Crews hope to have all repairs made and the road reopened by the end of the day Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

During the closure, motorists will need to seek an alternate route. All work is weather-permitting and schedules are subject to change.