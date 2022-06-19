Cowgill resident injured in crash on I-35; accused of DWI

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Cowgill resident was hurt Saturday morning in north Kansas City when the sports utility vehicle she was driving struck an Interstate 35 guard rail and overturned.

Twenty-year-old Lillian Jeffers was taken to North Kansas City Hospital with moderate injuries.

The accident happened on southbound I-35 at Chouteau Trafficway as the SUV was traveling in the left lane, hit the guardrail, began skidding, and overturned.

The vehicle was demolished and Jeffers was reported as using a seat belt.

The patrol accused Jeffers of driving while intoxicated and careless driving.