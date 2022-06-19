12-year-old boy from Chula injured in four-wheeler crash

A 12-year-old boy from Chula was hurt Saturday morning in the collision of a four-wheeler and a pickup truck.

The boy was taken by private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with moderate injuries. The driver of the pickup, 41-year-old Cliff Wilson of Chillicothe, was not reported hurt.

The crash happened at the intersection of Routes K and V in Chula as the pickup was eastbound on Route K and the four-wheeler was westbound on Route K. The pickup attempted a left turn onto northbound Route V and failed to yield to the four-wheeler causing the front right side of the four-wheeler to hit the passenger side of the pickup within the intersection. The 12-year-old boy was ejected from the four-wheeler.

Wilson was wearing a seat belt but the boy wore no safety gear. Damage was described as moderate to both vehicles.

The highway patrol does not release the names of juveniles involved in accidents.

