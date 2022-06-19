Results from Swine Show at the Gilman City Fair

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Results have been announced from the Gilman City Fair’s Swine Show on June 17th.

Malloree Summers of Chillicothe showed the grand champion boar. Seth Summers of Chillicothe had the reserve grand champion boar.

The grand champion gilt was shown by Jaiden Rodenberg of Wheeling. Kaycee Vandiver of McFall showed the reserve grand champion guilt.

For market animals, Timothy Summers of Chillicothe had the grand champion. Malloree Summers showed the reserve grand champion market animal.

Junior showmanship for swine went to Macie Rodenberg of Wheeling. Senior showmanship went to Jaiden Rodenberg.