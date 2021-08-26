Charges filed in homicide investigation of Northwest Missouri State University student and her daughter

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Charges have been filed regarding a homicide investigation involving the death of a Northwest Missouri State University graduate student and her daughter.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reports 45-year old J. T. McLean, the long-term boyfriend of 43-year-old Allison Abitz, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the murder of Allison and 11-year-old Jozee Abitz. A warrant was issued for McLean’s arrest, and bond on the charges was set at $1 million cash only.

It was previously reported Boone County deputies responded to a residence on Lavender Court on August 22 and located the Abitzes dead. An investigation revealed McLean was the last person known to be in contact with the subjects at the residence.

The sheriff’s office reports investigators have been unable to locate J. T. McLean. The office notes he previously changed his name and has been known to go by John McLean, Steven Nagy, and Steven McLean. He is described as a white male with a fair complexion, about five feet nine inches tall, weighing around 210 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair. He was last known to have grown out his hair, but he has been known to shave his head bald in the past.

McLean was last known to reside on County Road 355 of Fulton. He is an over-the-road truck driver and has ties to Columbia, Fulton, Las Vegas, Nevada, Chicago, Illinois, and St. Peter, Minnesota.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of McLean or the investigation is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office by calling 573-442-6131.

