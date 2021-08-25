Northwest Missouri State University reports student death; Boone County Sheriff conducting homicide investigation

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Northwest Missouri State University reports a student pursuing her educational specialist degree through Northwest Online was found dead at her home in Boone County on August 22.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation and has identified the victims as 43-year-old Allison Abitz and her daughter, 11-year-old Jozee Abitz.

The sheriff’s office reports Boone County Joint Communications received a call Sunday the night of August 22nd from a concerned person saying they had been unable to contact family members in the 7500 block of Lavender Drive south of Columbia. Deputies responded and discovered the Albitzes dead inside the home.

Northwest Missouri State University reports Allison Abitz was a teacher at Bush Elementary School in Fulton.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office by calling 573-442-6131. Those wishing to remain anonymous can provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 573-875-TIPS (573-875-8477).

Northwest encourages students needing assistance or referrals to contact Wellness Services at 660-562-1348 or University Police at 660-562-1254 outside regular business hours. Faculty and staff should call the University employee assistance program at 800-964-3577. A county counseling support line is available to all Northwest community members at 888-279-8188.

