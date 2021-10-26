Bethany teen facing multiple felony charges in relation to property crimes

A Bethany resident faces four felonies in reference to an investigation of what law enforcement called a string of property crimes in Bethany and Harrison County.

Eighteen-year-old Joshua David Rakeshaw has been charged with two counts of stealing. He has also been charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful use of a weapon involving possessing a weapon and a felony controlled substance. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only, and a bond hearing is scheduled for November 1, 2021.

A probable cause statement says that during interaction with law enforcement in August, Rakeshaw demonstrated a knowledge of the presence of firearms and debit cards belonging to other individuals as well as controlled substances by telling officers where they could find the items. He also allegedly indicated a firearm and debit cards were in his possession without the consent of the owners. Rakeshaw reportedly possessed a firearm while possessing Phentermine.