Bethany man facing charges of property damage and assault after incident at Harrison County Community Hospital

A Bethany man faces charges after an alleged incident at the Harrison County Community Hospital of Bethany on October 22, 2021.

Thirty-two-year-old Jay Ronald Rasmussen has been charged with felony first degree property damage and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault involving special victims. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only, and a bond hearing is scheduled for November 1, 2021.

A probable cause affidavit says Rasmussen came out of his room in the emergency department and asked to use the phone to call his mother. He allegedly used profane language during the call, and a nurse asked him to stop. Rasmussen is accused of getting upset and throwing the phone at the nurse, almost hitting her in the face. He then reportedly punched a monitor with his left fist, punched a TV with his right fist, picked up an IV pump and threw it, and punched a hand sanitizer station off the wall with his right fist.

The probable cause affidavit notes Rasmussen then went back into his room, and hospital staff called 911.